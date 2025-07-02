SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 2nd Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GLD opened at $307.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $214.62 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.