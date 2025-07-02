Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $567.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $569.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.