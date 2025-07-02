Rossby Financial LCC Has $873,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

