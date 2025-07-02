Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 734 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. 276,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

