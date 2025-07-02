Arlington Trust Co LLC Trims Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariston Services Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. 134,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,351. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.