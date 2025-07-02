iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

EFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

