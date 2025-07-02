DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $106.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $106,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

