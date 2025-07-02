Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

