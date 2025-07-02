Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.78. 2,326,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,232,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $137.13. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,042 shares of company stock worth $21,010,360 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

