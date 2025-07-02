Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

