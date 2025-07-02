Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases 4,434 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.9%

BATS IEFA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

