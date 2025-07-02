Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $25.82 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.2% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

