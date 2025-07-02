Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after buying an additional 130,573 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. 57,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.