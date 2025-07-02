Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $6.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,440 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPDW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 292,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

