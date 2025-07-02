Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 183,858 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183,858 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.6%

BMY opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

