Reliant Wealth Planning Has $44.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reliant Wealth Planning lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $44,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

