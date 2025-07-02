Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,784 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.