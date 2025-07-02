Equita Financial Network Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 112.9% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.