Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,394,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $154,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $396.38 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.08 and a 200-day moving average of $375.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.