NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.