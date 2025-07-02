Promising Retail Stocks To Follow Today – July 1st

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, UnitedHealth Group, Micron Technology, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to end consumers through brick-and-mortar outlets, e-commerce sites, or both. Because their revenues depend heavily on consumer spending, retail stocks often exhibit cyclical performance—rising during periods of economic expansion and slowing down in downturns. Investors track them closely as indicators of consumer confidence and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $17.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.43. The company had a trading volume of 109,702,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,923,604. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $208.24. 58,473,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,540,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.49. 11,031,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,079,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.09. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $500.76.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $220.94. 23,154,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,089,762. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $11.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,865,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.07. The stock has a market cap of $293.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.16. 16,656,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,472,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $487.63. 2,575,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

