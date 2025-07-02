Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $779.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock worth $204,351,942. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

