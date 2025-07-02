NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

