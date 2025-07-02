Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

