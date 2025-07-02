Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.47. The company has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

