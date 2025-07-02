Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $24.57 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,006.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $995.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $964.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,065.32.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

