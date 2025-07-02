Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $48.53 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $886,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $304.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.37 and its 200 day moving average is $286.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

