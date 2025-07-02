Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Penobscot Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

