Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 488.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.11. 1,509,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,857. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
