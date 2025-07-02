Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,460,107.21. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,896 shares of company stock worth $204,351,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $770.89. The company had a trading volume of 335,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,880. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

