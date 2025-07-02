Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after buying an additional 1,151,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $225.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

