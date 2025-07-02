iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after acquiring an additional 907,038 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

