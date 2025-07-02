Coastline Trust Co Sells 8,778 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

