Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys 121,594 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,594 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

