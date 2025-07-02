The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $373.09 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average is $376.90. The stock has a market cap of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

