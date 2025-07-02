Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5%

WMT stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $784.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

