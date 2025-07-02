Rossby Financial LCC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $274.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,940,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,957,071,872.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,720 shares of company stock worth $127,841,422. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.