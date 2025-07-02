Coastline Trust Co Buys 4,043 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

