Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 16,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 790,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,422,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,511 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,751 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

