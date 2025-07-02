Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.91. 292,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,319. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.37 and its 200-day moving average is $286.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

