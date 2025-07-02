Best Toy Stocks To Follow Today – June 29th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of small, speculative companies—often with low market capitalizations and thin trading volumes—that traders treat more like playthings than long-term investments. They tend to exhibit extreme volatility and are driven largely by hype or short-term news rather than solid fundamentals. Because of their erratic price swings and susceptibility to manipulation, toy stocks carry a high risk of rapid losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. 31,424,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,038,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.14. 2,128,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day moving average is $981.10. The firm has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Featured Stories