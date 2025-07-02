Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $11.72 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,111,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

