Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $537.99 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

