195 Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ORCL opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $228.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.26.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

