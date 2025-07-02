Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.06.

ETN stock opened at $355.22 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.76 and its 200 day moving average is $312.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

