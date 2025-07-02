Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

