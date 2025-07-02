iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

