Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

