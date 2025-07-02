Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $373.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

