Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 637,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.